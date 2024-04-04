UMB Bank n.a. Has $12.51 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,632.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,591.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,332.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

