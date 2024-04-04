UMB Bank n.a. Has $30.16 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,842 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 965,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $111.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

