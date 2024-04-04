UMB Bank n.a. Has $98.60 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,942 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $98,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

