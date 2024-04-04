UMB Bank n.a. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

