UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %
Union Pacific stock opened at $241.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.57.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
