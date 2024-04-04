UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 65,500 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 308.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.09% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,527 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,009,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,682,000 after buying an additional 47,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PZA opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.