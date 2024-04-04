UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.42 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

