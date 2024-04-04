UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $172.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.49 and a 200 day moving average of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

