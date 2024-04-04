UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,385 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,994,000 after acquiring an additional 947,196 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

EVRG stock opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

