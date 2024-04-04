UMB Bank n.a. Sells 70,517 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,517 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $190.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.69. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

