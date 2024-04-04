UMB Bank n.a. Sells 723 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $759.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $686.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

