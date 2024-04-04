UMB Bank n.a. Sells 7,590 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 132,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,686,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 51,661 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 35,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $96.94 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.44.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

