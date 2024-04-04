UMB Bank n.a. Sells 8,263 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $59,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.42. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

