Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

