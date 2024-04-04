Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

View Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.01. 134,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,726. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.37 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.