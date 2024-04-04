United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.00 and last traded at $149.73. Approximately 1,333,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,393,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.62.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.87.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.90. The stock has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

