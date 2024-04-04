United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRKS. Mizuho assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

PRKS stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.81. United Parks & Resorts has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $256,691.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $256,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,165 shares of company stock valued at $367,057 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

