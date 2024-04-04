UPM-Kymmene Oyj Declares Annual Dividend of $0.81 (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.8112 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $33.78 on Thursday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

