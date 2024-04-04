UPM-Kymmene Oyj Declares Annual Dividend of $0.81 (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.8112 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $33.78 on Thursday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53.
About UPM-Kymmene Oyj
