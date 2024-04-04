US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.73 and last traded at $51.28. Approximately 1,303,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,660,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,477,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,341,000 after purchasing an additional 61,179 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,313,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,684,000 after purchasing an additional 257,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,021,000 after purchasing an additional 380,446 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

