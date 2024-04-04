USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on USAC. StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Insider Activity at USA Compression Partners
Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
USA Compression Partners Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of USAC stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.30.
USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.
About USA Compression Partners
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
