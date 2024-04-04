Vale (NYSE:VALE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VALE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.97. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vale by 2,830.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,286,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vale by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Vale by 1,422.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in Vale by 162.4% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,761,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660,917 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

