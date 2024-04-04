Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director James D. Mcfarland Sells 95,000 Shares

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Director James D. Mcfarland sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$466,450.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valeura Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.52. 416,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,258. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.57 and a 12-month high of C$5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$570.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark raised Valeura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

