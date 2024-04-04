Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

VLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

VLY opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,831,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,625,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,492,000 after purchasing an additional 198,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,743 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Articles

