VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $222.38 and last traded at $222.98. 2,602,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,850,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.94.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

