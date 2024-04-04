Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Shares Purchased by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 132,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,847 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCEB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,892 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

