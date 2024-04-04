Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $172.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.