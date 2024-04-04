Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,133,269. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

