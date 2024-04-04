Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,141,548. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.