Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1,662.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

