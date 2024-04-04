Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sets New 1-Year High at $205.41

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $205.41 and last traded at $204.94, with a volume of 4571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.42.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.69.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.