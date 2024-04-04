Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $154.86. The stock had a trading volume of 46,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Most Active Penny Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why These Nuclear Stocks Could Beat Solar and Wind Energy Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.