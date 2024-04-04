Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $154.86. The stock had a trading volume of 46,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

