Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $55,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after acquiring an additional 429,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,429,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,746,000 after acquiring an additional 519,561 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.43. 188,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,684. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

