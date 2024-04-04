Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,745,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 307,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,650. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

