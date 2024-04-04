Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

