Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $225.97. The stock had a trading volume of 209,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,953. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
