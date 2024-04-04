Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $225.97. The stock had a trading volume of 209,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,953. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.