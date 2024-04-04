Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Reduced by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $221.79. 588,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,699. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.53. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

