Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by David Kennon Inc

David Kennon Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.9% of David Kennon Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.04. 6,702,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,557,368. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

