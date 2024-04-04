Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.72

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.72 and last traded at $110.60, with a volume of 335752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.85.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

