Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Holdings Trimmed by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.63% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $21,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VUSB stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,560 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

