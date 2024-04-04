Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Decreased by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 11.4% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.28. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

