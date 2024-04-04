Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

VTV traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.98. 1,443,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,687. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.28. The stock has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

