Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $161.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.18. The stock has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

