VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 43,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 205,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,032,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 322,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

