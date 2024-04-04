Velas Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Velas has a market capitalization of $42.99 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00070479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00026750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00016523 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,575,049,275 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.