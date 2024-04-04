Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.070-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.43.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

NYSE:VTR opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -392.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Ventas by 885.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

