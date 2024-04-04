Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,494.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,479.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,448.61. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,272.43 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

