Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,241 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 205.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $164.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

View Our Latest Report on Comcast

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.