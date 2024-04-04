Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Vale Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is 64.48%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

