Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 212 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $221.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $225.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $69,878,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.