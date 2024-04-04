Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $12.27 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $776.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $737.62 billion, a PE ratio of 133.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $351.27 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $745.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

